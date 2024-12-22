Rio Grande City police searching for missing juvenile

The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Anahi Capulin was last seen at 1852 Summerfield Drive, according to a news release.

Details of Capulin’s disappearance were not made available.

Those with any information on Capulin’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.