Rio Grande City seeking input for downtown revitalization project

Rio Grande City's Economic Development Corporation will be holding a public meeting to discuss revitalizing their downtown area.

The EDC will have guest speakers, a tour of downtown and a chance to see the city's current plan for the area and community input will be put into the plan.

EDC Director Ross Barrera is encouraging all residents to attend.

"It's important to get input from the community, because everybody has different ideas on how to do it," Barrera said. "It's very beautiful, it just needs some attention and of course money to fix some of the buildings that are privately owned."

The meeting is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 East Main Street. For more information, call 956-487-3476.