x

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents see more single adults, fewer families trying to cross into US illegally

3 hours 57 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, May 03 2022 May 3, 2022 May 03, 2022 12:33 PM May 03, 2022 in News - Immigration / Borderwall
By: Christian von Preysing, Israel Almeida

There are fewer migrant families and children attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico illegally.

Border Patrol agents say more single adults are arriving at the border in the Rio Grande Valley – and they're trying to avoid getting caught.

Reporter Christian Von Preysing and Photojournalist Israel Almeida caught up with Border Patrol agents for a ride-along you’ll only see on Channel 5.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days