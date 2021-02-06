Rio Grande Valley woman shares experience of trying to obtain wristband for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A Rio Grande Valley woman is sharing her experience of trying to obtain a wristband for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

"I must've called about 70 times and it would give me the busy signal,” said Dalia Garcia. “And when I finally got through, I started writing the information and then it threw me off."

Garcia was calling on behalf of her 84-year-old father in law, who like many seniors, is not tech savvy, and doesn't have a smart phone or internet access.

"He has no knowledge of smartphones or media or stuff like that,” Garcia said.

It’s a common issue seen among older folks.

"You have older people without a lot of computer knowledge, or computers, and you're telling them they need to go online, have a valid email address in order to make an appointment,” said Dr. Frank Mongillo of Yale Hospital.

Garcia said she started calling to register for the DHR clinic at around 5 p.m, but was given a message at 9 p.m. that there were no wristbands available. Garcia says she then tried to register for a McAllen clinic the next day as soon as the site went live, and after dozens of attempts, was finally able to start the pre-registration process.

"Then it just threw me off,” Garcia said. “I started putting his name and it just kicked me off and said there were no more slots available.”

AARP gave the following statement to Channel 5 News:

“Nearly 95 percent of those who have died were age 50 or over. AARP is fighting for older Americans to be prioritized in getting COVID-19 vaccines.”

Garcia says that she’s found solace that she’s at least now being heard.

DHR Health wasn’t immediately available for comment on this story.