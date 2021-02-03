Rio Grande Valley woman speaks out on COVID-19 vaccine clinic confusion

Rio Grande Valley resident Rosie Reyes is a 69-year-old cancer survivor and retired nurse.

Reyes and her 68-year-old husband, who uses a pacemaker, arrived at the Payne Arena just before 5:30 Tuesday morning to register for the vaccine.

"We were there and there was a long line,” Reyes said. “We just kind of followed everyone down the line and they were moving kind of slow."

READ ALSO: 875 Moderna vaccines to be distributed at Mission COVID-19 clinic

Reyes says after they got to the registration site, they sat for two hours and during that time, authorities were directing traffic never told her that they were apparently in the wrong line. Reyes said eventually she and her husband gave up and returned home.

"I just wish that wouldn't happen to other people because it gets a little frustrating. You know? There's nobody that we could talk to, there was nobody we could ask,” Reyes said. It was dark, it was like 5 in the morning."

Limited online registration, busy phone lines and lack of communication among traffic authorities have been common complaints during the COVID-19 vaccine registration process.

READ ALSO: DHR Health to hold three-day vaccine clinic in Edinburg

Hidalgo County spokesperson Carlos Sanchez says the county is doing everything they can to keep things like this from happening.

"We are constantly updating and changing our operational procedures based on what we learn from prior vaccine clinics and based on new technology and new availabilities of the vaccine itself," Sanchez said.