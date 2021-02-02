x

DHR Health to hold three-day vaccine clinic in Edinburg

3 hours 38 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 1:51 PM February 02, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital

DHR Health will hold a three-day vaccine clinic in Edinburg this week. 

Residents can pick up a vaccine wristband at H-E-B Park located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd. in Edinburg on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Elderly people and those with disabilities who are unable to travel to the distribution site can call 956-362-6843 for further instructions on securing a wristband. 

Residents who receive a wristband will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado.  

Vaccine wristbands will only be given to those who are present, DHR officials said in a news release. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days