875 Moderna vaccines to be distributed at Mission COVID-19 clinic

The city of Mission will distribute 875 Moderna vaccines on Thursday at the Mission Event Center.

Pre-registration for eligible residents begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sharyland High School located at 1216 N. Shary Road. Residents must drive through the north side entrance of the campus, and are encouraged to bring their own pen for registration.

Residents will be issued a colored wristband with a designated time for them to return Thursday for their vaccinations at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

Officials say people will only be allowed into the parking lot at the vaccination site 30 minutes before their designated time slot on Thursday.

The clinic will target healthcare workers, anyone 65 years or older and people 18 and older with certain medical conditions.