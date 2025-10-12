Rio Hondo firefighters battling house fire
Firefighters in Rio Hondo are battling a Sunday house fire, officials said.
The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon on Centerline Road.
Channel 5 News reached out to the Rio Hondo Police Department and was told the house was abandoned and no injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire was not available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
