Rio Hondo firefighters battling house fire

Photo credit: Joe De Leon

Firefighters in Rio Hondo are battling a Sunday house fire, officials said.

The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon on Centerline Road.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Rio Hondo Police Department and was told the house was abandoned and no injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.