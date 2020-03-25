Rio Hondo school district employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Rio Hondo Independent School District announced Wednesday that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The individual is currently under home isolation and is not reporting or returning to the District until medically cleared to return," according to a statement released by the district. "The Superintendent is working closely with the Cameron County Public Health Department to follow all Public Health guidelines and continues to follow its health and safety protocols to ensure the continued health of its essential employees. All other District employees are working remotely to support district operations from a distance."

In a separate statement, the district said it would suspend grab-and-go food service until further notice.

"This is done out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health and welfare of our students, staff and community," according to the statement.