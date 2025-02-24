x

Road closures begin ahead of Sombrero Fest in Brownsville

Road closures begin ahead of Sombrero Fest in Brownsville
5 hours 47 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2025 Feb 24, 2025 February 24, 2025 4:30 PM February 24, 2025 in News - Local

Street closures have begun in Brownsville ahead of Sombrero Fest.

It's all a part of Charro Days. Streets will be closed around the Washington Park area in downtown. Closures will begin on Monday at 6 p.m. and last until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Road closures will be from East 6th Street to East 9th Street, between East Monroe Street to East Washington Street.

Sombrero Fest will provide residents and businesses within one block of Washington Park parking passes, which will allow them to come up to their street and park in front of their home or driveways.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days