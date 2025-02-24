Road closures begin ahead of Sombrero Fest in Brownsville

Street closures have begun in Brownsville ahead of Sombrero Fest.

It's all a part of Charro Days. Streets will be closed around the Washington Park area in downtown. Closures will begin on Monday at 6 p.m. and last until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Road closures will be from East 6th Street to East 9th Street, between East Monroe Street to East Washington Street.

Sombrero Fest will provide residents and businesses within one block of Washington Park parking passes, which will allow them to come up to their street and park in front of their home or driveways.