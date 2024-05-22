Roma city employee rescued after cave-in at work site
The Starr County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted by multiple first responders in rescuing a city of Roma Public Utilities employee from a cave-in.
The sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that the incident occurred as the employee was conducting maintenance in the area of Fronton Lane and FM 650.
The employee was safely extracted and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
