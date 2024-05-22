x

Roma city employee rescued after cave-in at work site

Roma city employee rescued after cave-in at work site
4 hours 50 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 May 22, 2024 2:03 PM May 22, 2024 in News - Local

The Starr County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted by multiple first responders in rescuing a city of Roma Public Utilities employee from a cave-in.

The sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that the incident occurred as the employee was conducting maintenance in the area of Fronton Lane and FM 650.

The employee was safely extracted and transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days