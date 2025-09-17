Roma woman arrested on election fraud charge

Modesta Vela. Photo credit: Starr County Sheriff's Office

A Roma woman was arrested and accused of filling in someone else’s mail-in ballot during the November 2022 general election, according to an indictment obtained by Channel 5 News.

Modesta Vela was arrested on a charge of election fraud on Sept. 4, 2025, according to a booking report from the Starr County jail.

The indictment accuses Vela “personally” filling in and mailing the ballot that belonged to a woman over the age of 65 on Oct. 15, 2022.

Vela “mailed said ballot knowing that the completed ballot does not reflect the intent of the voter,” the indictment states.

A search for Vela on Starr County jail records indicated she was no longer in custody.

The indictment did not say who Vela voted for.