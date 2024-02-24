Sabercats powerhouse dominating through the area round of playoffs

EDINBURG, TEXAS --

The Edinburg Vela Sabercats are dominating this season. The powerhouse team proves to be the best boys team in the Valley with a 36-6 record. They're on a 20-game winning streak now after winning the area round matchup against Laredo Nixon. Our Brandon Benitez caught up with the team before they headed out to Zapata for the matchup. Watch video above for more: