Salvation Army begins Angel Tree program for Hidalgo County children

The Salvation Army in McAllen is working to bring joy to children this holiday season.

It's thanks to their annual Angel Tree program, and a part of that program is called the Forgotten Angels.

Salvation Army Commanding Officer Jan Zuniga talked more about the program and how the community is coming together to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season.

The Angel Tree program is the Salvation Army's Christmas toy distribution program, serving 2,300 children in Hidalgo County this year.

Families began applying in September, the need was so great that all applications were taken within 48 hours. This allows each child to be matched with a donor, who shops for toys, clothing, and items the family requests.

"We also ask for an item of need, because in this time and age where things are costing more, we have parents who are so happy just to get clothing," Zuniga said. "Bedding is one of the most number one items of needs that is asked for bedding for their children."

To qualify, parents must show county residency, guardianship of children 12 and under, birth certificates, and both income and expense verification.

Once approved, each child is placed on an individual tag and sent out to malls, Walmarts, and local partner organizations for donors to adopt.

But every year, hundreds of those tags never return.

"It is statistically shown in our warehouse that 30 percent of those 2,300 children who go out on a tag never make it back. Things happen in life; someone gets sick, they go out of town, it accidentally gets thrown away, life happens, and we understand that, but we have promised all of those parents that their children would get something," Zuniga said.

Those children become part of the Forgotten Angels. These tags, found at Walmart and La Plaza Mall, help cover the 600 to 700 children whose original tags never return, making sure no approved child goes without a gift.

But helping doesn't stop with buying a gift.

The Salvation Army needs about 50 volunteers a day for the next three weeks to sort and distribute donations.

For those who can't shop in person, a Walmart angel tree registry lets you purchase items online and have them shipped straight to the Salvation Army and even sharing their posts on social media helps. The organization says they mainly rely on word of mouth.

Another option is bell ringing. Money raised at the red kettles stays in the community and supports programs like the Angel Tree.

So whether it's volunteering, donating online, or helping spread the word, the Salvation Army says every little bit makes a difference.

If you'd like to adopt an angel this holiday season, the Salvation Army says gifts must be returned unwrapped by December 10 or December 12 at the latest to ensure they reach families in time.

Those gifts can be dropped off by the tree at La Plaza Mall or at the Salvation Army in McAllen, located at 1600 North 23rd Street.

Your generosity can make this holiday season a little brighter for a child in need.

Watch the video above for the full story.