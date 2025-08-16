San Benito man arrested for attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Los Indios International Bridget in Brownsville were able to intercept a load of alleged cocaine hidden inside a 2011 Honda, according to a news release.

The news release said the narcotics were valued at $572,235.

The seizure took place on August 14 when a 32-year-old San Benito man attempted to enter the United States in the Honda, according to the news release.

The news release said the Honda was referred for further inspection, where CBP officers discovered 19 packages hidden within the vehicle. The packages weighed a total of 42.85 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The narcotics were seized by CBP officers along with the vehicle, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.