San Juan woman advocating for street repairs

A San Juan woman said she’s visited city hall multiple times in the last few weeks to ask for repairs on the street she lives on.

“I feel powerless,” Dora Treviño Martinez said. “I already reported it to the city of San Juan. I already told them, and they haven't done anything."

Martinez says she has lived on Douglas Street for over 20 years. She acknowledges the work the city has done to repair the road, but says it's not enough.

“They really come and just patch up the street,” Martinez said.

Channel 5 News spoke with San Juan General Manager Ruben Guajardo, who said they have begun looking into more permanent repairs.

“We have had staff as soon as this morning kinda go out there and address the issues,” Guajardo said on Wednesday. “We are coordinating to get a price for the repairs, or even replacement of some areas needed — specifically for Douglas."

The city said they have been filling the holes with a “hot mix,” but weather and traffic causes the mix to erode, bringing back the issues again and again.

“We have assigned our department and our team members to go out there and address the issues on Douglas, and also to formulate a cost for repair,” Guajardo said, adding that the cost will be a hurdle they'll have to jump.

“We are at the beginning stages, but we are going to move forward with this and collect the data we need to see what will be the long term fix for that,” Guajardo said.

According to Guajardo, once construction begins, it will take at least a year to reach completion.

It’s a hope for the future that Martinez said she is excited to see.

