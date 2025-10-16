Santa Rosa cattle rancher taking screwworm preventative efforts

A cattle rancher in Santa Rosa said he’s keeping a close eye on the screwworm threat.

The New World Screwworm is a parasitic pest that has the capability to destroy the cattle industry. In September, a new case of screwworm was detected in the town of Sabinas Hidalgo in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, about 70 miles from Starr County.

READ MORE: Reactions in Starr County after new screwworm case found near US border in Nuevo Leon

“If this does come and affects us, it will be devastating,” Aaron Alanis said.

The fly lays its eggs on open wounds, causing a possible fatal infection that can spread.

Mexico has reported more than 500 active cases in cattle across southern states, triggering the United States to block the imports of live Mexican cattle for a second time over the summer.

The New World Screwworm has not been detected in the Rio Grande Valley.

Alanis said he has several heifers he’s trying to sell for $4,500 each.

"But if they get screwworms at birth and die, I lost potential money right there,” Alanis said.

RELATED STORY: USDA slaps down Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller over New World Screwworm

Alanis said he’s been pouring an oil-based insecticide on his cattle that keeps flies away from them for about a month and a half.

Watch the video above for the full story.