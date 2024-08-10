x

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024: Stray shower with highs in the 90s

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
9 hours 39 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, August 10 2024 Aug 10, 2024 August 10, 2024 12:05 PM August 10, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days