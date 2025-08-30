x

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
4 hours 28 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, August 30 2025 Aug 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 9:40 AM August 30, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days