Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville bartenders get ready to compete in cocktail championship in Chile
-
Two men arrested on drug charges following Edinburg raid
-
UTRGV merch selling out ahead of Vaqueros' first football game
-
Washington Monthly names South Texas College best 2-year Hispanic serving institution in...
-
South Texas College expands fire academy to Starr County