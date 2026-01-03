x

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026: Very warm, cooler night, temps in the 80s

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026: Very warm, cooler night, temps in the 80s
10 hours 29 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, January 03 2026 Jan 3, 2026 January 03, 2026 10:50 AM January 03, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days