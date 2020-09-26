x

Saturday's Scores

4 hours 40 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, September 26 2020 Sep 26, 2020 September 26, 2020 2:26 PM September 26, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlington Seguin 70, FW Wyatt 0

Saratoga West Hardin 38, High Island 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days