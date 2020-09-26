Saturday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington Seguin 70, FW Wyatt 0
Saratoga West Hardin 38, High Island 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
