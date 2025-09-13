x

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
4 hours 18 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 9:43 AM September 13, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days