Search continues for suspects in fatal Brownsville drive-by shooting
The Brownsville Police Department continues investigating a deadly weekend drive-by shooting.
According to police spokeswoman Abril Luna, 22-year-old Adam Hunter was killed following a shooting on East 28th Street near Southmost Road on Saturday, Dec. 23.
Luna said they believe Hunter was targeted.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.
