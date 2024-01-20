Second man sentenced in connection with death of former Harlingen HS athlete

A second man arrested in connection with the 2020 stabbing death of a former Harlingen football star pleaded guilty to murder.

Angel Pizano was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in jail in connection with the death of Lesley Maurice Hunter, court records show.

Hunter died in October 2020, nine days after he was stabbed on the 3200 block of North Sunshine Strip.

Hunter was a running back through his senior year at Harlingen High School in 1994.

Juan Lozano, who was also charged in connection with the death, was sentenced to life in prison on September 2023.

Eduardo Aceves was also charged in Hunter’s death. He remains in Cameron County jail and a court hearing has yet to be set for him.

Court records indicate Pizano is receiving 1,182 days in jail credit for time served while in custody.

