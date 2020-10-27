Former football coach shares memories of star player killed in Harlingen stabbing
In 1994, running back Lesley Maurice Hunter made big plays for the Harlingen Cardinals.
The decades-old football games feel like yesterday to former Assistant Coach Rene Medrano.
"I've had a lot of years, a lot of great years," Medrano said. "Seen a lot of great kids."
Hunter, though, stood out. He ran for 2,500 yards during his senior year.
"I became real tight with Mo during the years that I was there," Medrano said.
Hunter's death on Monday, nine days after he was stabbed in Harlingen, left Medrano stunned.
"When I found out about the news, boy, it hit me like a ton of bricks," Medrano said. "It really did."
The Harlingen Police Department arrested three men after Hunter was stabbed. They're now facing murder charges.
A tribute to Hunter is planned for Friday at the Bird Bowl game in Harlingen.
Watch the video for the full story.
