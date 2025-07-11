Security at Valley Border Patrol facilities increased following deadly shooting

U.S. Border Patrol officially confirmed security has been increased at all facilities across the Rio Grande Valley.

The extra security comes after a deadly shooting at the Border Patrol annex in McAllen.

"The safety and security of all Border Patrol employees is of utmost concern during these tense times across our nation," a Border Patrol spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said their "physical security posture" at all facilities have increased and Federal Protective Services are conducting evaluations of their building sites.

They will also review security protocols and identify deficiencies at access points to government property.