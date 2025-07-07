Gunman dead after opening fire at McAllen Border Patrol facility

Three people were injured following an early Monday morning shooting at the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Annex in McAllen that left the gunman dead, according to police.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the suspect as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda of Michigan.

Mosqueda was armed with an assault style rifle and tactical gear when he opened fire in the parking lot of the building, located near the McAllen International Airport at 2301 S. Main St.

During a Monday news conference, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said Mosqueda fired toward the federal building and at Border Patrol agents inside.

Federal agents returned fire, killing Mosqueda, Rodriguez said,

“Incidents like these make us realize we've always got to be on guard to keep our community safe,” Rodriguez said.

According to a news release from the McAllen Police Department, a caller reported “30-60 shots” were heard at the annex building, and that a man wearing a mask was walking toward the building at 5:53 a.m.

By 5:59 a.m., responding officers reported that the shooter was down.

The building's windows are riddled with bullet holes.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect "opened fire" at the entrance of the building, and "Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured"

A McAllen police officer was injured in the shooting but is expected to be fine, Rodriguez said.

Border Patrol spokesperson Christina Smallwood said a Border Patrol agent and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee received non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

According to Rodriguez, a "suspicious vehicle" with Michigan license plates believed to belong to Mosqueda was found in the annex parking lot. More weapons were found in the vehicle.

According to Rodriguez, there was a message in the car that authorities are looking into.

"There is some message we don't understand on the vehicle, it may be some Latin words... but I don't know if it is related to the reason he is here, or any relationship at all in regard to why this happened," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the shooting during her daily press briefing, where she spoke about the Border Patrol agents.

“They go home to their families just like we all do, and they deserve respect and dignity for enforcing our nation's laws,” Leavitt said. “We are working with the appropriate federal agencies to get to the bottom of what happened."

According to Rodriguez, Mosqueda was reported missing from a Weslaco address around 4 a.m. Monday.

Weslaco police spokesman Heriberto Caraveo confirmed to Channel 5 News that Mosqueda's father reported him missing.

According to Caraveo, Jose Mosqueda told Weslaco police that his son had been missing since Monday at 2:30 a.m. and had "mental deficiencies." Caraveo said there were no records to confirm that, and Mosqueda was not on any medication.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting, and all flights at the nearby McAllen International Airport were delayed after Wichita Avenue from 10th Street to Bicentennial was temporarily closed off.

The FBI will be handling the investigation, Rodriguez said.

