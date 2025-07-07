Edinburg mayor describes 'lockdown' at McAllen airport during Border Patrol shooting

Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza was at the McAllen International Airport Monday morning when a gunman opened fire nearby.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda was identified as the suspect who shot at the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Annex in McAllen, and at the agents inside it.

“We heard gunshots being fired as we got here, we were quickly rushing to the airport and dialed 911,” Garza said. “We didn’t know what was happening, where it was happening, but the airport was put on lockdown immediately."

As previously reported, the shooting was reported Monday at around 5:53 a.m. at 2301 S. Main St. at the Border Patrol building located near the airport.

Federal agents returned fire, killing Mosqueda, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said during a Monday news conference.

At about 7:15 a.m., the city of McAllen announced all flights were delayed at the airport due to “off-airport safety concerns,” leading to a closure of Wichita Avenue between Bicentennial and 10th streets.

No one was hurt inside the airport, and all operations resumed at around 10:40 a.m.