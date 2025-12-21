Don-Wes Flea Market owners react to boost in business from Winter Texans

As the owners of the Don-Wes Flea Market, Debbie and Jim Fitzgerald said one group of people has been helping their business for 30 years.

“At least 50 or 60 percent of our income is definitely through the winter visitors and our vendors depend on that,” Debbie said.

Between October and March, Winter Texans — retirees primarily from northern states and Canada — spend the winter in the Rio Grande Valley.

A study by Welcome Home Rio Grande Valley said Winter Texans have a total economic impact of nearly $2 billion in the area.

But the Fitzgeralds said they’ve noticed a change this year.

“I believe that we're having a little bit of a slow wave, so I’m hoping it gets really cold up north so they come south,” Debbie said.

It’s a trend that Welcome Home RGV Owner Kristi Collier said she has been noticing.

