Don-Wes Flea Market owners react to boost in business from Winter Texans
Don-Wes Flea Market owners react to boots in business from Winter Texans
As the owners of the Don-Wes Flea Market, Debbie and Jim Fitzgerald said one group of people has been helping their business for 30 years.
“At least 50 or 60 percent of our income is definitely through the winter visitors and our vendors depend on that,” Debbie said.
Between October and March, Winter Texans — retirees primarily from northern states and Canada — spend the winter in the Rio Grande Valley.
A study by Welcome Home Rio Grande Valley said Winter Texans have a total economic impact of nearly $2 billion in the area.
But the Fitzgeralds said they’ve noticed a change this year.
“I believe that we're having a little bit of a slow wave, so I’m hoping it gets really cold up north so they come south,” Debbie said.
It’s a trend that Welcome Home RGV Owner Kristi Collier said she has been noticing.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville daycare worker granted probation in hot car death remains jailed
-
Don-Wes Flea Market owners react to boost in business from Winter Texans
-
Isaac's Angels Toy Drive distributes over 2,000 toys during 10th anniversary
-
Man in custody following deadly fight in Roma
-
McAllen police search for man wanted for aggravated assault
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia and San Benito football players raise money for Frank...
-
UTRGV Men's basketball takes down College of Biblical studies in final non-conference...
-
Donna North hires new Head Football Coach Matthew Moose
-
High School Basketball District Play Continues
-
UTRGV offensive lineman & San Benito alum Frank Medina reveals cancer diagnosis