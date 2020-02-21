Security preparations underway ahead of Spring Break at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – South Padre Island has begun preparing to increase security in an effort to keep everyone safe during Spring Break.

South Padre Island authorities have been meeting with city officials to plan ahead of what they call is a ‘massive tourist month’.

This year, the South Padre Island Police Department has called county, state and federal agencies for backup.

Along with the increased securities South Padre Island will have mobile emergency units ready to help anyone who needs it.

Spring Break starts nation-wide on the second week of March.

