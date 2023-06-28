Several Peñitas restaurants ordered by health department to temporarily shut down due to water issues

The Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services has ordered the temporary closure of 17 restaurants in the Peñitas area because of water issues, according to a news release.

The Agua Special Utility District is under a boil water notice because of reduced distribution system pressure.

The boil water notice was ordered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality because of an increased chance for bacterial infection, according to the release.

Because of the boil water notice and the low pressure in the system, the health department, which oversees restaurant safety, has ordered the temporary closure of the restaurants, according to the release.

"We are concerned about the potential lack of hygiene and food preparation that involves clean water," Chief Administrative Officer of the department Eduardo Olivarez said.

The area affected by the boil water notice is bounded by Tom Gill Road to the north, Jarachinas Road to the south, Mile 7 Road to the west and Mile 3 Road to the east.