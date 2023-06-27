Agua SUD asking customers to conserve water amid boil water notice

Peñitas resident Maria Garcia said the water pressure at her home has been weak for nearly three weeks.

“Right now, there's very little water coming out of the faucet, sometimes there's no water at all,” Garcia said, adding that she’s had to shower by rinsing herself with a cup of water. “There's been several times where the water stops coming out completely halfway through my shower.”

Garcia said the situation has made basic tasks more complicated.

“Sometimes I put clothes to wash and it takes almost all day to wash one cycle, sometimes the washer stops, and you have to run the cycle again,” Garcia said.

Several viewers reached out to Channel 5 News with similar reports of low water pressure in the area. Channel 5 News reached out to the Agua Special Utility District — the water provider in the area — for answers.

Agua SUD General Manager Roberto Salinas the high temperatures have increased water demand so much so that their water plant is struggling to keep up.

“I know that there's a lot of demand, but we're asking the public to help us also and conserve water to protect our systems so that we can deliver the necessary water pressure to all the residents,” Salinas said.

With low water pressure comes a risk of contamination, Agua SUD said.

On Monday, the water utility company issued a boil water notice to customers in the Peñitas and La Joya area where customers are experiencing water pressure.

Agua SUD also enacted mandatory water restrictions that limits when residents can use water for things like irrigation or washing your car.

About 6,000 customers are experiencing low water pressure.

Agua SUD said they’re working on a solution, and they met with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Tuesday to evaluate their system, and discuss the best way to move forward.

Agua SUD said they’re not sure how long it’ll take to resolve the problem, or when the boil water notice could lift.

Residents like Garcia said they’re itching for the problem to be fixed.