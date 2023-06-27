Boil water notice in effect for Agua SUD customers in Peñitas and La Joya

Agua SUD customers in the La Joya and Peñitas area are under a boil water notice due to reduced distribution pressure, according to the water supply company.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Agua SUD to issue the boil water notice prior to consumption, according to a news release.

The affected area is between Tom Gill and Jarachina roads between Mile 4 and Mile 7 roads.

Water must be boiled to ensure the destruction of all possible bacteria and other microbes, and then cooled before use, the news release added.

“In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the news release stated. “When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that it is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”

No time frame was provided for the lifting of the boil water notice.