Several Valley fire departments respond to fire that destroyed Edinburg home
Several Rio Grande Valley fire departments responded to a structural fire that destroyed a home in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The fire occurred Sunday at around 1 p.m. on the 3300 block of East Ingle Road.
Fire departments from McAllen, Pharr, San Manuel, and Edcouch provided mutual aid to the Edinburg Fire Department in bringing the fire under control.
The spokesperson said crews remain on-scene extinguishing hot spots, a process that could take several hours.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
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