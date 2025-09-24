x

She Succeeds Job Fair happening in Edinburg

She Succeeds Job Fair happening in Edinburg
11 hours 20 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 11:45 AM September 24, 2025 in News - Local

A non-profit organization dedicated to provide professional clothes and other tools to help unemployed women will hold a job fair in Edinburg.

Sisters Inspiring Success, Inc. announced the She Succeeds Job Fair is set for Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Edinburg.

The job fair will be held at the Dustin Michael Sekula Library from 9 a.m. to noon.

Watch the video above for more information.  

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days