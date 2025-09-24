She Succeeds Job Fair happening in Edinburg
A non-profit organization dedicated to provide professional clothes and other tools to help unemployed women will hold a job fair in Edinburg.
Sisters Inspiring Success, Inc. announced the She Succeeds Job Fair is set for Tuesday, Sept. 30 in Edinburg.
The job fair will be held at the Dustin Michael Sekula Library from 9 a.m. to noon.
Watch the video above for more information.
