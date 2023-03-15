Sheriff: Investigation underway after man found dead in vehicle crash with multiple gunshot wounds in Cameron Park

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead with several gunshot wounds following a vehicle crash in Cameron Park, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the community of Cameron Park Tuesday evening in reference to a vehicle crash.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies at the scene found a dead male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.

"It appears an altercation occurred in the vehicle with an unidentified passenger," Garza said in a social media post.

Investigators are following several leads, Garza added.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.