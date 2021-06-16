Sheriff: No injuries to staff, pets reported after fire at Los Fresnos kennel

Multiple authorities responded to a fire at a kennel in Los Fresnos on Wednesday, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

No injuries to staff or pets at the Canine Country Club were reported, Garza said.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and Constables Precinct 4 responded to the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing.