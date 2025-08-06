Sheriff's office seeking missing Cameron County man with dementia

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Eddie Monje was last seen Tuesday at around 3 p.m. near his residence at the 8900 block of West Business 83 in Harlingen, according to a news release.

Monje has dementia and other health conditions, and may be in need of immediate medical attention, the release added.

Monje is described as having a height of 6’1, weighing between 175 and 190 pounds, having salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, checkered shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with any information regarding Eddie Monje’s location is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.