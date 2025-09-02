Sheriff's office: Suspect in Palmview robbery may have fled to Mexico

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of restraining an elderly man during an aggravated robbery.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Jovanni Palomino allegedly physically assaulted and tied up a 50-year-old man and stole his vehicle and cellphone.

The incident occurred on August 30 at the 1900 block of Moorefield Road in rural Palmview.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and discovered the victim tied up inside the residence, according to the news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Investigators with the sheriff's office have obtained arrests warrants for Palomino on charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful restraint, according to the news release.

The news release said preliminary information indicates Palomino may have fled to Mexico following the robbery.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.