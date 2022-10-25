Sheriff’s office: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Alamo
A traffic stop in Alamo that led to a police chase ended with a man in custody for possessing a “felony amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Tahoe near Tower and El Gato roads Tuesday at around 1:10 p.m. when the driver refused to stop, according to a news release.
“The deputy pursued the vehicle — which stopped at a residence — and detained the driver after a short physical struggle,” the news release stated. “The driver was found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana and THC cartridges.
The driver is expected to be charged on possession charges and evading and resisting arrest, according to the release.
