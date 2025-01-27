Shots fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County
Shots from Mexico were fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County, Channel 5 News has learned.
The shots were fired near the area of Fronton Monday at around 3 p.m.
A spokesperson with the U.S. Border Patrol said all agents are safe, and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
