Shots fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County

1 hour 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 6:21 PM January 27, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

Shots from Mexico were fired at Border Patrol agents in Starr County, Channel 5 News has learned.

The shots were fired near the area of Fronton Monday at around 3 p.m.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Border Patrol said all agents are safe, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

