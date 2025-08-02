x

Small Business Administration opens disaster loan center in Pharr

August 02, 2025

The Small Business Administration is opening a new disaster loan center in Hidalgo County in response to the March storm.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at the Pharr Development and Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Road. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The SBA has their main office in Harlingen at 2422 W. Tyler Avenue, Suite E. The location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

