Small Business Administration opens disaster loan center in Pharr
The Small Business Administration is opening a new disaster loan center in Hidalgo County in response to the March storm.
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at the Pharr Development and Research Center, located at 850 W. Dicker Road. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The SBA has their main office in Harlingen at 2422 W. Tyler Avenue, Suite E. The location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the SBA, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Valley families attend back-to-school event at La Plaza Mall
-
U.S. Border Patrol appoints acting chief patrol agent for Valley sector
-
Harlingen BBQ business hosts fundraiser for Johnny's True Value employees
-
Small Business Administration opens disaster loan center in Pharr
-
5 On Your Side: Harlingen family unable to use lifetime warranty after...