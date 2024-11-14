Smart Living: Things to know before co-buying a home

There is a new method you can try if you want to be a homeowner.

It's something called co-buying, but experts say to do your research before you make that move.

Whether it's in the country, on a lake, in the suburbs or smack-dab downtown, owning a home is part of the American dream, but for many people, buying a house in today's market is a challenge.

According to Bankrate, 54 percent of people who would like to own a home say they can't afford it. High inflation, increased cost of living and stagnant wages are making homeownership more challenging.

Now, people across the country are taking a different approach to homeownership. A new Zillow report shows 14 percent of people co-bought a house with a friend.

American Financing says there are many pros to this kind of investment.

First, it will make it easier to afford the home and qualify for a mortgage. Second, all the related monthly expenses can be split and owning a home means building equity.

But with all that reward comes some risk, and there are things to consider. First, both sides should be transparent with things such as income and debt. Check each other's credit report and credit score.

Next, have a lawyer write up a document detailing the ownership agreement. Finally, make sure there is a clear plan in place when it's time to sell or if someone wants to leave early.

Experts also warn, unlike renting, it is not easy to walk away from a mortgage. There should be a clear understanding on both sides of the commitment involved in the investment.