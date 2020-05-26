Social distancing guidelines hinder shelter plans for Mission ahead of hurricane season

Hurricane season starts in less than a week, the city of Mission has been preparing even throughout the pandemic.

Those preparations started back in March, but the city’s emergency management coordinator, James Cardoza, admits it’s been more challenging than previous years. When emergency orders and federal guidelines were issued, planning got a little tougher.

Cardoza says current social distancing restrictions will only allow 125 people into a shelter that can hold 500. The city relies on shelters to help residents who can’t stay in their homes during severe weather.

Cardoza is encouraging the community to start planning too. Residents can head to ready.gov for helpful information.

