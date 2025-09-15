Some Edinburg residents experience water service interruptions at city makes repairs
Some Edinburg residents will have their water service interrupted as the city makes repairs.
According to a Facebook post, residents affected will be those who live between North Expressway 281 between West FM 490 and Laguna Seca Road.
The interruption is scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
