South Texas Health System holding Chalk the Walk suicide prevention event

7 hours 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 11:47 AM September 03, 2025 in News - Local

South Texas Health System is taking part in suicide awareness month.

STHS is holding their third annual Chalk the Walk Hope & Inspiration Walk on Saturday, September 13, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at STHS Behavioral at 2102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg.

