South Texas Health System holding Chalk the Walk suicide prevention event

South Texas Health System is taking part in suicide awareness month.

STHS is holding their third annual Chalk the Walk Hope & Inspiration Walk on Saturday, September 13, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at STHS Behavioral at 2102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg.

