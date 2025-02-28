South Texas Health System honors three Med-Care EMS providers with Hometown Heroes Award

Three Med-Care EMS provides were honored by South Texas Health System for saving a Rio Grande Valley woman's life, according to a news release.

The news release said STHS surprised paramedic Jose Flores, advanced EMT Roswitha Flores and EMT Ricky Norman with a ceremony and awarded them the Hometown Heroes Award on Thursday.

In September 2024, the three EMS providers responded to a 911 call of a 59-year-old woman having a heart attack. The team was able to provide thorough treatment on the scene and rushed her to a hospital, according to the news release.

"During a heart attack, swift medical care is crucial in order for a patient to avoid serious disability or death," STHS Heart Chest, Pain and Trauma Coordinator Jason Waller said. "This team’s stellar performance made all the difference for this patient. From the field, they were able to relay the patient’s EKG information to the hospital. Upon arrival, she was able to receive immediate care and eventually discharged with minimal effects."

The news release said the woman was discharged in stable condition five days later.