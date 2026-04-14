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South Texas ISD tops IDEA Elsa in girls soccer

South Texas ISD tops IDEA Elsa in girls soccer
1 week 4 days 5 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2026 Apr 2, 2026 April 02, 2026 10:48 PM April 02, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights of the soccer match between IDEA Elsa and South Texas ISD. 

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