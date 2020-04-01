Southeastern New Mexico Airport expansion continues

HOBBS, N.M. - A southeastern airport in the heart of New Mexico's oil region is continuing its expansion despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and drop in gas prices. The Hobbs News-Sun reports officials say the expansion of Lea Regional Airport is on course and the completion of the airport terminal expansion Phase 1 should finish by the end of April. Designed to add about 9,000 square feet to the current 4,400-square-foot terminal, Phase 1 will triple the amount of space available for passengers. Phase 2, the reconstruction of the existing terminal, will start only after Phase 1 is completed. Phase 3 will double the phase 1 gate seating area.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Hobbs News-Sun.