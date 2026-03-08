UTRGV MBB & WBB teams earn four All-Conference selections

The UTRGV men's and women's basketball teams are preparing for the Southland Conference Tournament next week in Lake Charles but received some good news ahead of tournament time.

On Friday, the Southland Conference released selections for All-Conference and All-Defensive teams along with other conference regular season awards. Multiple Vaqueros were recognized on both teams.

For the women's basketball team, Charlotte O'Keefe and Jalayah Ingram were both named first-team All-Conference selections. Ingram finished second in the conference in scoring at 17.0 PPG and also took home Newcomer of the Year as part of her stellar first season in the SLC.

O'Keefe currently ranks second in the entire nation in rebounds per game. O'Keefe also received a selection to the All-Defensive team in addition to her first-team selection.

"It means a lot for this program," O'Keefe said. "To have two people on the first team is a big deal. I think we're the only team to have two up there. I'm really happy for [Jalayah] and happy for this team."

"It feels really good," Ingram added. "I came in knowing that I was gonna make a difference wherever I went... I'm just really proud of Charlotte, she worked so hard. She deserves it."

For the men's team, Koree Cotton and Filip Brankovic were both selected to the All-Conference teams. Cotton earned a first-team All-Conference selection along with being chosen for the All-Defensive team. The junior guard finished as one of two players in the conference to average at least one steal and one block per game during the season.

Filip Brankovic earned a second-team All-Conference nod while putting up 12.8 PPG and 4.3 RPG.

"It feels great to share that honor with Filip on the second team, I know that's very exciting for him as well," Cotton said. "It just shows how much hard work we put in as a team."

"Of course, it means a lot," Brankovic said. "I didn't expect that when I came here, of course this is my first year of college basketball. I thank my teammates and coaches. It's because of them."

The men's basketball team is set to start the tournament at 7:30 on Monday while the women's team will tip-off their first matchup on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Lake Charles.